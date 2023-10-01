Breaking: Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc In Gombe, Many Feared Dead

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the North East state of Gombe has undergone and presently undergoing heavy rainfall and dangerous flash floods.

Eyewitness account indicate that the Gombe metropolist has been devastated by tge massive flooding which began this afternoon at 2pm.

According a resident of one of the community, “the flood in this raining season was the worst ever, having collapsed buildings, destroyed shops, schools and claimed lives. Many rendered homeless and property worth millions were destroyed.”