Associates of late Barr. Muazu Liman Yabo organise Memorial Lecture 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In Sokoto ,friends and associates of Late Barrister Muazu Liman Yabo are to organize a Memorial Lecture in his honor.

Rising from the inaugural meeting of the organizers, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Ahmed Muhammed Achida noted that the contributions of Barrister Muazu Yabo to the development of Sokoto State and the nation are too profound to be forgotten so soon.

He therefore requested for contribution from all people of good will because while he lived Barrister Muazu Yabo was an embodiment of selfless service to his society, truth and patriotism.

During the inaugural meeting held at Forth International College Sokoto, three Committees were appointed to take charge of Organization, Finance and Publicity.

The memorial lecture will hold on Sunday the 5th of November marking one year after his demise.