Bandit Attacks : Sokoto donates N13.6m, grains to victims families

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Government has donated N13.6 million and assorted grains in efforts to cushion the plights of the affected families of the Giyawa Community recent bandits attacked leading to the killing of no fewer than 7 persons

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto who presented the donations when he condoled with the victims, also expressed deep shock over the incident, adding that his administration is doing it’s best to end the cowardly attacks on its communities.

“What happened here wasn’t only inhuman but barbaric as well.

“As a government, we are doing all that’s within our powers to end banditry in our dear state.

“We are working hand in hand with the security operatives to secure our state,” he added.

Gov. Aliyu also donated the N13.6 million cash and 150 bags of grains to the families of those killed, injured and those in captivity.

“The token isn’t a compensation but an assistance in order to cushion the effect of the trauma being faced by the bereaved families,” he said.

The Governor reminded the people of the affected areas to continue to be security conscious, and give useful information to the security agencies so as to safeguard their villages.

Dr Aliyu charged the leaders in the area to ensure that only those hit by the attack benefit from the assistance.

Earlier, the Goronyo Local Government Sole Administrator, Kabiru Shehu, commended Gov Aliyu for the diligent and proactive manner he has been handling the security situation in the state in general and the area in particular.

“Since the time of this attack, the Governor has been in touch with me getting updates of the situation,”he said.

The Sole Administrator commended the efforts being made by the State government in addressing Banditry and called for the sustenance of the tempo.

He further stressed the need for Security operatives to intensity efforts to rid the area off banditry.

“Bandits’ dens are not that far from Giyawa village, and now that rainfall has stopped, security agencies can easily penetrate the area because all the streams and rivers along that path had dried up,” he averred.

The condolence visit had in attendance Sen. Aliyu Wamakko,Speaker Sokoto State House of assembly Rt Hon Tukur Bala Bodinga,Minister for State water and Sanitation Muhammad Bello,Secretary to the State Government Muhammed Bello Sifawa,Chief of Staff Government House Aminu Haliru Dikko,Members of the State Executive Council,Special Advisers as well as politicians, among others.