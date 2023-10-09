Benue Speaker, Dajoh excites constituents with multiple projects

…awards scholarships, donate books in 120 days in office

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh, has commissioned three infrastructural projects within his 120 days in office.

The projects which brought excitement among his constituents in Gboko West State Constituency include the building of a multipurpose science laboratory at the Government Secondary School, Ikpa Mbatyerev, renovation and resuscitation of the Grade 1 Area Court at Woihyev, and the building of Mbakwen District Hall, Woihyev.

Speaking at the commissioning of the projects on Saturday, September 7, 2022, Dajoh also awarded scholarships to undergraduate and post graduate students and also donated 10,000 exercise books for both students and pupils in his constituency.

He appreciated the people of Gbemacha for electing him to represent them and also his Assembly colleagues for electing him as speaker of the House.

He pledged effective representation throughout his tenure his four year tenure urging his people to keep supporting him so he would succeed in bringing more dividends to the people. “This is just the beginning. You elected me to represent you for four years and I believe we will keep on bringing you dividends of democracy without slacking.”

The Chairman of the occasion and the speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Haruna Aliyu, who is the Chairman (North West) Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, said he was proud to be associated with the laudable projects, describing it as “people-oriented projects”.

“In less than a hundred days, my colleague has put up these projects. I’m very proud of him”, Haruna said.

The Jigawa speaker who commended the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, for giving the state legislature a free hand to operate also commended the Speaker for maintaining a cordial relationship with the executive and the judiciary arms of government noting that such act has set Benue on the path of development.

The Guest Speaker of the occasion, Chief of Staff to the Benue state Governor, Rt Hon. Paul Biam, who also represented Governor Hyacinth Alia commended the speaker for achieving a lot for his constituents within a short period of time at the House and encouraged the people to sustain their support and prayers for for him.

Biam who wondered where the speaker has been getting funds to assist his people and execute tangible projects urged other Assembly members to emulate him by using their emoluments judiciously to help their people.

“Since he became speaker, Hon. Dajoh has brought us to this constituency four times. At every point, he is either donating money to a church or he comes to commission projects.

He thanked the Speaker and his wife for their commitment to community development and advised Gbemacha people not to distract Dajoh from the good work he has been doing.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Gboko traditional council, Ter Gboko, HRH Gabriel Shosum, blessed the Benue Speaker and prayed God to grant him the grace to attract more government presence to his constituency.

The Ter Gboko called on the Benue State government to construct the Abetse – Akpagher-Ikpenger-Selagi road to ease movement and boost economic activities.