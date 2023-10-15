21st Ofala Festival: Ndị Igbo Have Rich Cultural Heritage — Nwoye

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Tony Nwoye has hailed the rich cultural heritage of Ndị Igbo as one of the best in town.

Senator Nwoye stated this while speaking at the 2023 Ofala Festival of His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha Ancient Kingdom.

According to a release by the Tony Nwoye Media Team, the Senator, whose arrival at the venue was greeted with hilarious cheers, paid homage to the monarch, in total display of honour and humility.

Speaking at the event, which held at the palace of the Obi of Onitsha, Dr. Tony Nwoye commended the monarch for the auspicious milestone attained so far since ascending the throne of his forefathers about 21 years ago, saying that his over two-decade reign has recorded many positives with the sole purpose of fast-forwarding an ancient traditional society to that of a 21st century.

According to him, “Agbogidi has shaped a vision of re-inventing and re-positioning the Onitsha Ado n’Idu kingdom by variously applying modern management and leadership principles to traditional governance and the progressive evolution of the culture of his people.”

Continuing, the Senator opined that Agbogidi’s reign has witnessed peace, prosperity and development, with natives and settlers alike in Onitsha enjoying the amity that has attended his time.

Dr. Tony Nwoye finally prayed for continued good health, wisdom and sound mind for Obi Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, noting that longevity is a divine gift, and thanking God for bestowing it on the frontline royal father.

The statement read in part: “The monarch, who ascended the throne of EzeChima as the 21st Obi of Onitsha in 2002, is the Chairman of Traditional Rulers in the South East and Anambra State.

“The Ofala Festival is primarily a celebration of the monarch’s annual emergence from seclusion, during which he negotiates the fortunes of the kingdom and to fulfill certain obligations.

“This year’s Ofala which was well attended by dignitaries and top government functionaries featured display of royal dances, parades, and music, attended by Ndichie, Otu Agbalanze, Otu Odu, different age grades, as the traditional ruler in his full regalia, paraded the arena of his palace on three different occasions, in full view of all present, dancing to war drums before his subjects, interest groups, and victors who paid him their respects.”