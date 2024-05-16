Imo: How Landlord Killed Tenant During Debt Recovery

Mr. Aloysius Ekeocha, from Umunkoto village in Umudibia Nekede Autonomous Community, Owerri-West LGA of Imo State, Nigeria, has been accused of causing the death of his tenant, Mr. Anthony Nwanna, also known as Alila.

Nwanna, identified as an Engineer from Mbaise, was accused of owing his Landlord annual rent amounting to ₦120,000.

The incident which occurred on April, 2024, is said to have caused tension in the community.

A source who spoke to our correspondent revealed that the suspect resides primarily in Lagos State.

He revealed that the landlord instructed his brother, one Mr. Innocent Obiyo, a member of the Umunkoto Village Vigilante Security to arrest and detain the victim for not renewing rent.

The unlawful arrest and detention subjected the victim to maltreatment and intimation claimed his life.

Reacting to the news, Ekeocha said that he had returned to Imo for a relative’s burial and was unaware of the tragic event until his arrival.

He denied killing his tenant, as he accused the victim of always fighting neighbors and causing trouble in the neighborhood.

“Yes, until his sudden death, he was my tenant. He didn’t die in my house at Umunkoto but at his Mbaise country home.” He said.

Chief Emmanuel Ugwuegbulam, Chairman of the Umunkoto Village Council, expressed dissatisfaction about the incident.

The community Chief said that no official complain was made to the village council.

“For us here in the village, and to me as a person and as the Chairman of the village, the death of Alila sounds like a rumor,”

Ugwuegbulam said. “We are very surprised seeing the presence of journalists in our village for what we are hearing as a rumor from the enemies of the people of Umunkoto Village in particular and Nekede in general. Here we are, we are very peaceful people and accommodating to others.”

Despite Ekeocha’s denials, journalists and human rights activists in Imo State are calling for a thorough investigation by the Nigerian Police Force, Imo State Command.

They urge the authorities to ensure that those responsible for Nwanna’s death are held accountable to prevent such occurrences in future.