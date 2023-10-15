NUJ urges SOSG to use commuter buses to reduce high cost of transportation

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Nigeria Union of Journalists Sokoto State Council (NUJ),has advised State Government to urgently put to use the recently launched Inter- State and Intrastate commuter buses to ease the challenge of transportation hike orchestrated by the fuel subsidy removal.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chairman of the council ,Comrade Dalhatu Abdullahi Safiyal Magori and Secretary Comrade Muhammad Nasir Bello and issued at the end of the NUJ congress held at the union Secretariant along Zuru road ,Sokoto on Saturday also urged members to continually uphold the ethics of the noble profession as watchdog of the society.

The statement further said that, training and retraining of journalists should be given the needed priority by all media organizations.

It also ,urged for the improved welfare of journalists should also be looked into to further motivate them to maintain professionalism and ethical standards in their daily reportage.

While members of the union appreciate Sokoto State Government for it’s commitment and support to security agencies towards ending insecurity in the State. They however appealed that more needed to be done by governments as well as individuals towards ending the menace.

“Members also appealed to the general public to cooperate and appreciate the efforts of security agencies and desist from taking laws into their hands”,

“Members urged the State Government to intensify efforts in the distribution of palliatives, in addition to providing more in view of the current economic reality”.

The Congress Commended the Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto led State Government for initiating laudable projects, rehabilitating others and commitment to the beautification of roads within the metropolis just within 100 days in office.

Its therefore appealed to the State Government to endeavour to complete all inherited projects, especially, the Sokoto Central Market and State University Teaching Hospital as well as the 3 Premier Hospitals amongst others initiated by the immediate past administration for the overall development of the State.

Also,the congress ,appreciate Sokoto State Government for reviving monthly stipends to People Living with Disabilities (PLWD), and call for help to control underage begging, both the Government and public spirited individuals should help in providing befitting resettlement camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) found mostly within the State metropolis.