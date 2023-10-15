8.4 C
Wrestling, Masquerades, Others to Feature, As Anambra Plans Combined New Yam Festival

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

All is set for a great day of cultural display and showcasing of the rich heritage of Ndị Igbo, as Anambra State set to celebrate its 2023 New Yam Festival.

The State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji, and the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, disclosed this in a jointly signed statement made available to newsmen in Awka.

According to the Commissioners, the 2023 Anambra New Yam Festival, is part of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s vision to promote and showcase the Igbo cultural heritage to the world.

They further revealed that the event, slated for Saturday, 21 October, 2023, will hold at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, and will feature ịwa ji, cultural displays by all the 21 local government areas, traditional wrestling, masquerades display, local cuisine and other side attractions.

“All Traditional Rulers, President Generals, Ohaneze Ndigbo, cultural organization, religious bodies, indigenes and non indigenes are all invited,” the statement added.

The Commissioners who are the Hosts of the event, also revealed that while Governor will be the Chief Host of the event the Traditional Ruler of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, will be the Royal Father of the Day.

“Come and join in celebrating our culture with splendor and spectacle. Anambra State, Light of the Nation. Let’s celebrate who we are,” the statement concluded.

