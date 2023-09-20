Tribunal prevent Bauchi journalists from covering judgement 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi Tribunal and Security personnel have blocked many Bauchi journalists from gaining access into the courtroom venue where the Bauchi State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal judgement is expected to be delivered.

Our correspondent reports that many journalists have convaged at the High Court gate premises early hours in the morning around 8:00 am, but where denied access to go inside the court premises by the team of security personnel’s.

According to the security personnel at the gate who told other Journalists that they were being directed by the Tribunal Secretary, Mrs Hafsat Kings not to allow any other journalists to enter except those from NTA, Channels and AIT televisions.

When the journalists insisted, the head of the security team present a list of the accredited media organisations for the coverage of the proceedings which only included NTA, Channels and AIT.

However, all efforts to talk them into allowing other Journalists access didn’t yield any results, saying that only the Secretary of the Tribunal can give them directives on who should be allowed. And the Secretary of the Tribunal ordered the NAN Correspondent to get inside leaving other Journalists stranded at the gate.

Similarly, all access roads linking to the court location from the main Ahmadu Bello Way and Yandoka Road were been blocked by fully armed security operatives comprising the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Army and other non-uniform personnel.

The ever-busy way in the Bauchi metropolis has been Deserted as traffic was diverted to other roads pending the time the judgement will be delivered

It could be recall that the journalists were also denied access during the last sitting of Tribunal judgment of Senate’s and House of Reps members in the state.