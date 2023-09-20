Police arrest man for alleged impersonation as DSS personnel

The police command in Jigawa has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly parading himself as personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS).

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shi’isu, said this in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday, adding that the suspect was arrested on Saturday in Dutse.

”On Sept. 16, at about 11a.m., Haruna Abdullahi and one other, both of Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse, reported at Dutse police station that one Kamilu Bappa of Garko in Kano state, deceitfully introduced himself to them as a personnel of the DSS.

“The duo said that the said Bappa collected the sum of N305, 000 from them with the pretence of getting them DSS and NDLEA job respectively.

“So on receipt of the report, detectives attached to Dutse Division swung into action and arrested the suspect in possession of a DSS uniform trouser,” he said.

Shi’isu also said that the police had also arrested a 26-year-old man for alleged armed robbery in Gwaram Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said the suspect, a resident of Unguwar Malam area of the LGA, was initially nabbed by a group of hunters in Dingaya village with a sheep strongly suspected to be stolen.

The PPRO added that when search was conducted at the house of the suspect, one locally made pistol was recovered.

”When interrogated, the suspect alleged to have bought the pistol for 30,000 from one Usman of Nasarawa Egon LGA in Nasarawa State.

“The suspect further revealed that he and Usman belong to a syndicate that specialised in armed robbery, motorcycle snatching and other atrocities in Nasarawa State,” he said.

Shi’isu said that another suspect, aged 35 and resident of Danmasara village, was arrested on Monday for alleged vandalism.

He said that the suspect was arrested after the police received a report that he was seen vandalising street light cables at high Hypro area of Dutse municipal.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect and on interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be a habitual criminal made a confessional statement on the offence,” he said.

He also said that two other suspects, who resides in Katoge area of Kazaure LGA, were arrested on Monday too for alleged trespass and theft.

He said the suspects allegedly conspired and trespassed into the residence of one Usaman Abdullahi of same area and stole property worth N3.5 million.

He listed the items stolen by the suspects to include two television sets, three rugs, hand bag, two prayer mats, three bags of rice, six sets of cloth, shoe and solar panel charger, inverter battery and 25mm cable.

“Upon receipt of the complaint from the victim, a team of policemen visited the scene and conducted search, which led to some of the stolen property been recovered in an uncompleted building close to the complainant’s house.

“Also, when search was conducted at the two suspect respective houses, a female handbag and one bag containing two praying mat were recovered,” he said.

The PPRO added that when interrogated, the suspects confessed to committing of the offence.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of discreet investigation.