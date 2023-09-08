8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Search
Subscribe

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in 100 days

S/East
8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in 100 days
Mr Somtochukwu Udeze, Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The eight Anambra State House of Assembly says it has passed 33 resolutions in  its first 100 days after inauguration.

 

Mr Somtochukwu Udeze, the Speaker said this at a news conference in Awka, to commemorate the first 100 days  of the House on Wednesday.

 

Udeze said that the house was also working on six bills adding that it had drafted a comprehensive legislative agenda to guide and facilitate programmes and policies of the state for holistic development and the welfare of the people.

 

He appreciated the lawmakers for their unity, peaceful disposition, and unwavering commitment to their legislative duties.

 

“In just 100 days, we have made significant progress in legislation.

READ ALSO  Imo: One Killed, Buildings Razed As Security Agents, Bandits Battle For Supremacy

We are on the fast track when it comes to bill passage, with six bills currently at various stages of approval.

 

“The House has passed a total of 33 motions and resolutions, all aimed at advancing the state’s development and meeting the needs of the people.

 

“Most of the motions focused on ecological and erosion control, road construction and rehabilitation, agriculture, healthcare, and initiatives to improve the living conditions of residents.

 

“We commend Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for his unwavering commitment to implementing the House’s resolutions in line with his transformation agenda,” he said.

 

The Speaker said the house was committed to fostering a cooperative relationship with the executive and the judiciary to drive development and good governance.

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Son Squanders N2m Meant for His Dad's Burial, Maltreats Stepmother

 

He appreciated the governor for the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction work at the legislative building complex and offices.

 

 

Udeze assured that the house would continue to drive legislative transparency and accountability by sharing legislative updates with the public through various media channels.

 

He urge the media to continue to uphold objectivity in their reportage and to partner with the state Assembly in its shared service to the state.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
BREAKING: U.S. Court Mandates Chicago University To Release Tinubu’s Records To Atiku Within Two Days

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  No Students Were Impregnated in Our Convent — Awka Diocese Refutes “Malicious” Publication, Says Students on Holiday

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.