Kebbi: 4 dead, many houses collapsed to heavy downpour in Dakingari

At least 4 people died and dozens of houses collapsed in Dakingari town of Suru local government area in Kebbi state due to the heavy downpour which lasted for about three hours last Saturday.

A source from Dakingari Alhaji Nasiru Nasco told our correspondent that the incident involved a young boy, who was drowned by a heavy flood, one young man who died in his efforts to save him, the other one was killed by collapsed building while the fourth one died on his way back from the farm.

Nasco said many houses and roads constructed wrongly on the water ways were washed away by the flood.

He pointed that it has been many decades when last they experienced such type of rain fall in the area, the rain fall for at least 3 hours with a heavy nonstop downpour.

It’s something that happening every year instead for government to take drastic action to stop it’s future occurrences, every year huge of money was said to have been budgeted without any measurable achievement. The lives of people are wasted away and properties of millions are been vanishing every year. If all the water ways are not cleared and enough culvert and drainages are provided in places this problem will continue.