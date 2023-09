By Special Correspondent

The Convoy of the Executive Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti on Sunday crushed a yet to be identified man to death in Ohafia.

According to PUO, “the Speeding convoy of the Governor crushed the man at old Soldier Junction in Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area and Governor Alex Otti never stopped to help out in the situation.”

“The incident happened while the Governor was vacating the venue of the Child Dedication of the Deputy Governor Ikechukwu Emetu.”