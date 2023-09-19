Katsina State Government sacks District Head over marriage

The Katsina State Government has sacked the District head of Kuraye, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi-Ahmadu.

A statement by Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the Director of Press Affairs, said the action followed a recommendation by the Katsina Emirate council.

“A petition was received and investigated by the Emirate council.

“Abdullahi-Ahmadu was found to have presided over a marriage contract without required medical certificates as provided by law.

“One of the parties is HIV positive; the district head presided over the marriage without due checks,” the statement said.