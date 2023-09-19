8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Katsina State Government sacks District Head over marriage

N/West
Katsina State Government sacks District Head over marriage
Katsina State Government sacks District Head over marriage

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Katsina State Government has sacked the District head of Kuraye, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi-Ahmadu.

A statement by Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the Director of Press Affairs, said the action followed a recommendation by the Katsina Emirate council.

“A petition was received and investigated by the Emirate council.

“Abdullahi-Ahmadu was found to have presided over a marriage contract without required medical certificates as provided by law.

“One of the parties is HIV positive; the district head presided over the marriage without due checks,” the statement said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
APGA Remains the Only Credible Alternative for Imo People – Ejiogu
Next article
FG, NLC Meeting Ends In A Deadlock

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police arrest suspected killer of Area Commander in Katsina

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.