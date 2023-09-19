FG, NLC Meeting Ends In A Deadlock

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew.

The meeting between the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Federal Government ended in a deadlock with another meeting scheduled for a later date, The 247 reports.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, is also expected to meet with the representatives of the Trade Union Congress led by its national president, Festus Osifo, later Today.

The 247 reports that following the NLC’s threat of indefinite strike action over what the Labour Centre tagged as “anti-poor” policies propagated by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, Lalong invited the unionists to a meeting in his office in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting had in attendance senior officials of the ministry, the national president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, the general secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, national president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Titus Amba among others.