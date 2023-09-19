APGA Remains the Only Credible Alternative for Imo People – Ejiogu

The leading opposition candidate for the upcoming Imo state governorship election, Mr. Tony Ejiogu says the people of Imo state deserve fresh ideas and initiatives to reposition the state for economic prosperity and growth.

Speaking during an interview on Arise NEWS programme “Newsday”, Mr Ejiogu explained that his 5-Point campaign agenda is targeted at reinvigorating the Imo economy, bringing about agro revolution, empowering youths with the right skills, as well as guaranteeing the security of Imo People.

“I am here to give Imo people the opportunity to sign a new social contract. I am here to provide solutions to our crumbling economy. I am here to provide peace and rebuild Imo State so that our people can be safe once again, across our communities,” he said, while emphasizing security as a significant foundation for prosperity.

He argued that if democratic accountability could be restored in the state, it would create an atmosphere where citizens would easily embrace dialogue and honest negotiations to address the issues of non-state actors.

“We have to start rebuilding the lost trust and confidence the people have in government. There is a lot of opportunity drain, these things can cause a lot of agitations. You can’t fight an idealogy with guns and bullets,” he added.

Fondly called Sir Tony, the APGA candidate continues to state his preparedness to challenge both the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the incumbent and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is their main opposition at the national level during the November 11 election.

Assessing his chances of emerging victorious in the election, Mr. Ejiogu said that he remains the only credible candidate who meets with the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Imo state and this places him ahead of any other candidate in the Imo governorship race.

According to him, this is why he has maintained an approach focused only on the real issues that affect the people of the state because he can relate to those pains and understands that finding solutions is what matters most to his people.

He then appealed to Ndi Imo to accord him the opportunity to serve them and sign with them a new contract that would pave the way for economic emancipation. He promised not to betray their trust when elected.