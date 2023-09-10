Imo Gov : Opposition Parties Suffer Setback As Cleric Onwumere Leads One Million March For Uzodinma’s Re-election

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The people of Imo State woke up on the 8th of September, to behold the large presence of members for Hope Community Vanguard (HCV) whose one million man march around the city of Owerri for the second term bid of Gov. Hope Uzodinma come Nov. 11, 2023.

Some of the Community Vanguards were part of the defunct Imo Security Network, an armed security outfit under former Governor Rochas Okoroacha.

They gathered at Freedom Square, Owerri at about 10am before moving along Warehouse Junction and Okigwe Road Roundabout and then proceeded to Government House Gate where they had a brief interaction with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon (Nze) Chinasa Nwaneri.

The Director-General of Hope Community Vanguard and SA to the Governor of Imo State, on parks & illegal parks, Hon (Pastor) Frank Onwumere, while addressing his members from the various communities that makeup the 27 LGAs of the State had earlier, told newsmen that they were in Government House to express their solidarity with the Governor whom he said has performed beyond expectations.

Pastor Frank Onwumere who is the former Executive Chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area recounted the achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma insisting that the Governor deserves second term in office.

“We are here to show our solidarity to our Executive Governor, who has built roads for Ndi Imo, who have touched lives, infrastructural wise,he has impacted positively to the lives of Imolites .

“You can see yesterday, and today, he has been commissioning hospitals from one local government to another. He is a busy man when it comes to commissioning projects and not only building those infrastructures. He built solid roads, if you go from here,for instance, Owerri to Okigwe, Owerri to Orlu, under 15 to 30mins you will be happy you are at home. From Owerri to Umuahia through Mbaise you will be happy”.

“Hope is not a talker, Hope is not a man who talks. But, i want to tell you, Hope is a man,he has touched people’s lives positively in Imo State and that is why all the Communities, all our members from every place in Imo State are here to show our solidarity. We want him to run again and finish what he has started which is four plus four. Imolites will vote him, Communities will vote him” he stated.

Addressing the marmot crowd, the DG for Hope Community Vanguard expressed their delight in the Governor and told him how they loved him and wanted him back as Chief

Executive Officer of the State come Nov. 11, 2023.

The DG assured the Governor of their commitment to use their PVCs in ensuring he returns back to office.

It was at that point that the leader of the Hope Community Vanguard presented an award on behalf of his members to the Governor.

Saying: “This award is award of those roads you built, particularly from Okigwe Local Government, from Orlu local Government, from here to Mbaise, from here to Umuahia, all the rural areas you are working. This award represent them. We say thank you sir, please,we give you this with honour and wish you will appreciate it. There is nothing or bigger than what we can give. All what we need to give you after this award is our PVC, Onyeisi. I want to tell you that all these people you see here, there PVCs, their numbers, their voters cards are for you. We don’t play” the DG promised.

While welcoming the Hope Community Vanguard, His Excellency, Gov. Hope Uzodimma, expressed deep appreciation for the show of love demonstrated by the group.

The Governor assured the group of his administration readiness to partner with them towards ensuring peace, genuine reconciliation and love in their various communities noting that everyone must work together to achieve harmonious relationship.

He further stressed that he will work with the group towards his ambition and pledged his commitment to ensure they are carried along with relevant stakeholders.

The invent is said to have caused serious setback to opposition parties and their candidates who are contesting against governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo election slated to hold by November 11, this year.