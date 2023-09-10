8.4 C
Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP Rep, declares APC candidate winner

Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP Rep, declares APC candidate winner
The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in  Kano State on Sunday,  nullified the election of Yusuf Umar Datti of the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate for the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency.
The Justice Flora Ngozi Azingbe led tribunal  voided Yusuf’s election over his failure to resign from his lecturing job at Bayero University, Kano, within 30 days before the election.
Justice Azingbe also held that Datti could not convince the tribunal that he was  a member of the NNPP.
Consequently, the tribunal declared Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress as the rightful winner of the election.
Kwankwaso was a commissioner for Rural Development under the Abdullahi Ganduje administration  in Kano State.

