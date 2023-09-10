8.4 C
New York
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Tribunal Sacks Another Imo PDP Reps Member – APC Candidate, Chike Okafor Declared Winner

Politics
Imo Gov : Opposition Parties Suffer Setback As Cleric Onwumere Leads One Million March For Uzodinma's Re-election
Chike Okafor

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo Sate National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal has sacked the lawmaker representing Ehime Mbano/Ihite-Uboma/ Obowo federal constituency, Mr. Okeke Jonas Onwuegbu.

The tribunal, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that Onwuegbu, who was declared winner of the House of Representatives election that held on February 25, was not validly nominated by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In the lead judgement that was read by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, the tribunal held that in violation of the provision of section 84 (5) (c)bof the Electoral Act 2022, the PDP, conducted the primary election that produced Onwuegbu as its candidate, in a venue that was outside the constituency.

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Couple Arrested for Starving Their 5-Year-Old Child After Pastor Told Them She's a ‘Little Witch’

Consequently, it held that the PDP conducted a primary election that was unknown to law.

Besides, the tribunal, which conducted its proceedings in Nasarawa state, issued an order, setting aside “the purported return of the 1st respondent as winner of the Ehime Mbano/Ihite-Uboma/ Obowo federal constituency election.”

The judgement followed a petition marked: EPT/IM/HR/17/2023, which was filed before the tribunal by candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Nwachukwu Austine.

Even though it nullified Onwuegbu’s of election, the tribunal, said it could not issue further consequential orders that were not sought by the petitioner.

According to the tribunal, the petitioner, having failed to seek further reliefs, “we will not play the role of Santa Claus even if it is Christmas season.”

READ ALSO  Nnewi Building Collapse; NIOB/ CORBON Seek Compliance To Nat. Building Code

It will recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Onwuegbu of the PDP as winner of the election with a total of 19,468 votes.

His closest rival, Okafor Chike John of the All Progressives Congress, APC, got 15, 920 votes, the LP candidate, Austine, came third with a total of 6, 877 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Reginald Keke, came a distant fourth with a total of 1, 506 votes.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo Gov: Opposition Parties Suffer Setback As Cleric Onwumere Leads One Million March For Uzodinma’s Re-election
Next article
We’re Only Following Soludo’s Directive, Beautifying the Entrance of Our Town — Anambra PG Denies Land Grabbing Allegation

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  2nd Niger Bridge Robbers Bag 13 Years Jail Term

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.