Group wants security agencies to arrest sponsors attacking VP over NEDC reappointments

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The North East Elders and Youth Peoples Forum (NEYPF) has appealed to security agents to fish out those making false allegations against Vice President Kashim Shettima over the reappoimtment of the Managing Director North East Development Commission NEDC Managing Director Mohammad Goni Alkali and other board members of the commission.

The Chairman of the group Alhaji Salihu Magaji and Secretary Lawal Abdullahi stated this when they addressed a Press Conference in Bauchi, they said the unwarranted attack on the appointment of Alkali and the false threat to go to court by the faceless and not registered group was mischievous and based on hatred, malice, envy and ignorance.

While commending the president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettiman and the Senate for finding Alkali along side other appointees worthy of appointment into the NEDC board, the group described the “naysayers” enemies of north east as those planning to making false allegations to distract Alkali from consolidating on the good work he has started of repositioning the region through execution of laudable project in the region.

Magaji said that the people behind the statement were feigning ignorant on how federal appointments were made, to away unsuspecting public to their mischief ploy to cause crisis.

He said that the essence of the Press Conference was to correct the false narrative against the board members, due process was followed in their appointment and they were apppinted according to the laws of the country. “First of all, we wish to appreciate President Tinubh for the reappointment of the board which was long in coming.

“We are indeed proud of Alkali he has a humble political pedigree, sagacity, and versatile in all fields of human endervour”. “We outrightly condemn the sponsors of the false and imaginary write up “We are sad that these self centered faceless group did not see anything good in this appointment to congratulate the beneciaries? but chose to malign and cast aspersions on his well deserved appointment.

“Consequently, we urge relevant respected citizens to ignore all forms of unholy antagonism against Alkali and other board members. The group called on the security agencies to unravel this faceless group tyring to sow a seed of discord in the country The group however, said they would continue to support any individual or cause that would bring development and unity to the people of North Eastern Nigeria.

On his part lawal Abdullahi Secretary of the group said The security should fish out the writers of the article for denigrating distiguished respected Nigerian vice President Senator Kashim Shettima. They should show their sponsors we searched and checked no one knows so called Dr Haruna Garus Gololo, we have searched Corporate Affairs Commission there is no registered group calle North East Pressure group.

“If the group are sincere let them come out open so that all can see them. If they are sincere we are waiting for them in court where they remain silent let the secirity agencies fish out the writers of the mischievious story”,.

He said we have already inform all security to trail the authors of the mischievious write up and bring them to book