Peace Is the Best Alternative — Anambra Deputy Advises, As Govt Wades into Boundary Dispute Between Amaetiti and Okpeze

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government has stepped in to resolve the longstanding boundary dispute between the Amaetiti and Okpeze communities in the Orumba North Local Government Area.

The government waded into the dispute through a delegation of the Anambra State Boundary Committee led by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who visited the area on Thursday, May 9 to gather firsthand information and assess the situation.

The contested boundary lies between Umuegbuo village in Amaetiti and Gbalagu Village in Okpeze town, the dispute of which has has persisted for decades, causing significant tension and discord between the communities.

After inspecting the disputed area and hearing from both parties, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ibezim emphasized the Governor Chukwuma Soludo Administration’s commitment to ensuring and upholding peace in and between all communities in the state through amicable resolution of disputes.

Highlighting the various cases and land/boundary disputes that have been resolved by the Soludo Administration; he explained that bringing a lasting solution to the dispute and maintaining peaceful coexistence and harmony between Amaetiti and Okpeze are of great concern and interest to the Solution Government. He also attested that conflicts and disputes hinder development and cause unrest in every society where they exist.

According to him, the boundary dispute has tarried, while time has come to find a lasting solution to it.

Dr. Ibezim further advised the communities to maintain patience and uphold the peace while the government works on finding a fair resolution that respects the interests of both Amaetiti and Okpeze, adding that a meeting will be scheduled between the state Boundary Committee and the relevant stakeholders from the two communities.