Benue groups at loggerheads over Akume’s alleged presidential ambition

…Allegations absurdity – BPF

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Groups in Benue state, Benue Progressives Forum for Good Governance and the Benue Patriotic Front, (BPF), are at each other’s throat following allegations by one that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, is nursing presidential ambitions come 2027.

Our correspondent reports that the Benue Progressives Forum for Good Governance had alleged that the grand reception recently organised for the SGF, Senator George Akume at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, was a launching pad for Sen. Akume preparatory to his 2027 Presidential elections.

The group through its Chairman, Terver Joseph and Secretary, Ocheme Pius, alleged that for this major reasons Senator Akume has been trying to undo other politicians in the North-Central geopolitical zone, particularly, Benue State so as to emerge the sole candidate from the zone, come 2027.

The group said “We gathered that Senator Akume sold to Kogi state the second ministerial slot the President (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) had promised the people of the state.”

“It has also been discovered that Senator George Akume is planning to contest the 2027 presidential election and that is why he mobilized his allies to convince North-Central leaders to organize a grand reception for him as SGF. He wants to exert his influence in North-Central Nigeria in such a way that most of the leaders in the zone will be loyal to him.

“Senator Akume has started recruiting his men and he is looking for resources ahead of 2027 presidential elections and this is why he was hosted by North-Central Governors and other leaders.

They also stated that the SGF had supported Governor Hyacinth Alia to win the 2023 governorship election so that he (Alia) will open the state treasury to him to get enough resources to finance his presidential elections.

But the Benue Patriotic Front, (BPF), in reaction said accusing the SGF of organizing a reception to water a non-existent presidential ambition was absurd.

BPF Secretary, Tarnongu Aku, said the group making the allegations belong to those suffering from perpetual pain of not just the continuous reward of Akume’s sincerity, consistency, humility, loyalty, and love of country, but the wild spontaneous jubilation across all sections and sentiments in the country that greeted his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Saying that the SGF in nursing a presidential ambition in 2027 is a desperate absurdity. It is not even worth a reply but we wish to state for the unsuspecting members of the public who may fall prey of the modified antics of sectional and religious politicians in Benue State that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not only deliver excellently on his campaign promises to Nigerians but will always take the lead in Benue and other north central states should he answer the call by Nigerians to continue his good works beyond 2027.”

They urged Nigerians to disregard the “evil position” by the Benue Progressives Forum for Good Governance describing it as diversionary.

They urged those in the habit of offering themselves to be used as agents of destabilization and carriers of evil tales around Benue and the North Central, to abandon their evil path and take advantage of Senator Akume’s olive branch, and the inclusive leadership style being championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the progress and development of the state.