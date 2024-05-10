8.4 C
Ọkada Man Diverts Female Passenger to a Different Location, Rapes Her without Mercy

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

One Mr. Afeez Mustapha, a commercial motorcyclist, has landed in police net for allegedly diverting and raping a female passenger (name withheld).

The incident happened in Ogun State, where it was alleged that the Ọkada rider took the passenger to a lonely place different from her destination, and took advantage of her.

The suspected rapist, Mustapha

Confirming the arrest of the suspect in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, also revealed that he had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation of the crime.

According to her, Mustapha, who was arrested on Thursday, was conveying the female passenger to a destination when he suddenly changed direction by taking another route different from that of the passenger. She added that, the motorcyclist, upon getting to a desolate location, took advantage of the lone victim and reportedly perpetrated the crime.

Odutola, however, did not reveal whether the motorcyclist still collected the bike fare from the rape victim after screwing her without mercy, or forfeited it to her as compensation for the coitus.

