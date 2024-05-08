8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
2024 Hajj: NAHCON visits Bauchi on inspection

N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Executive Secretary Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris has received National Hajj Commission of Nigeria assessment team today in his office.

Addressing the delegation, Imam Abdurrahman expressed appreciation for the visit on behalf of the Board and assured them the Board’s cooperation to perform their assigned responsibility.

He used the forum to reiterate the commitment of Bauchi State Government in ensuring the welfare of it’s intending pilgrims.

Earlear, the liaison officer, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Bauchi outreach office Alh Bashir Aminu who led the delegation said the NAHCON team are in Bauchi to make on-the-spot assessment, confirm and ascertain all the Board’s facilities, a preludes to the renewal of the operational licence.

Alh. Bashir noted that the emphasis would be on office structure, equipments at ICT / Account section and Bauchi Hajj Camp facilities.

The delegation has all the Bauchi outreach office staff, Hajia Jamila Abdullahi Ibrahim from NAHCON amongst others.

Highlights of the visit was the inspection of the Bauchi pilgrims Board offices and modern Hajj Camp edifices.

