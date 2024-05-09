Bauchi gov’t begins training for protocol staff’s, others on etiquette, best practice 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI The one week intensive training for Bauchi State Government officials on protocol etiquette and best practice has commenced with a call on the participants to utilize the knowledge acquired towards ensuring smooth conduct of government activities.

The training which is aimed at providing the participants with the requisite knowledge necessary needed to improve their official responsibilities was approved by the state Governor Bala Mohammed.

Declaring the training open, Governor Bala Mohammed described the initiative as apt in view of his administration’s desire to meet the global best practice in hospitality and general conduct of government business. READ ALSO Governor Bala Mohammed receives award of excellence

Represented by his Deputy Muhammad Auwal Jatau, Governor Bala Mohammed charged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunity provided them towards achieving the desired objectives.

He therefore assured more support to programmes and ideas geared to enhance the capacity of government officials for the overall development of the state.

Speaking on significant of the workshop, one of the resource persons Ambassador Ibrahim Muhammed Bashir who stressed that protocol activities is essential in ensuring overall success in official duties commended the state government for it foresight.

He therefore expressed readiness to expose the participants to essential areas that would improve the knowledge. READ ALSO NUJ to go after fake journalists, impersonators in Bauchi

The week long training drew participants from office of the Governor, his Deputy, First Lady and staff from relevant departments at the state government house.