Governor Bala Mohammed receives award of excellence

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON Kauran Bauchi Jagaban Katagum, has today received an Exemplified Leadership Quality Award for leaders that have governed the affairs and activities of the people effectively.

The award signifies the tremendous achievements made by Governor Bala, starting from when he was a Senator, Minister, and now the Governor of Bauchi State. It was presented by the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon. Auwal Mohammed Jatau, who collected the award on behalf of the Governor.

This remarkable award also signifies the competent reputation and dynamic administration and leadership qualities that have been executed by Governor Bala which are widely acknowledged.

While receiving the award, Governor Bala thanked the Yar’adua Foundation for finding him worthy of this gigantic award. He stated that this calls for more dedication and service to humanity. He described the award as significant.

Governor Bala stated that his administration’s policies and programs are geared towards the growth, development, and transformation of Bauchi State. He assured the state and nation of continued services that will bring about the elevation of our state and nation at large.

