Gamawa LG chairman congratulates Mohammed's victory at Tribunal 

N/East
… says victory is for all Bauchi citizens

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The caretaker chairman of Gamawa local government area, Honourable Nasiru A Bakura (Baraden Gamawa) has congratulated his Excellency Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) the executive governor of Bauchi state on his recent victory in the election petition tribunal.
In press release issued and signed by his media aids Yusuf Babayo and made available to press over the weekend in Bauchi, said the victory is not only for you your Excellency, but it is a victory for the entire good people of Bauchi State, North Eastern region and the county at large.
The statement added that “We pray God Almighty to give more wisdom, good health and strength as you start a new journey of providing positive impact and bringing dividends of democracy to the good people of Bauchi state and to all political parties both the People Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Congress (APC), New Nigeria Pe Party (NNPP) and even the Labour Party (LP) respectively”,.

“As the journey continues, we equally pray for almighty Allah to continue to guide you in discharging your assign responsibilities of providing more infrastructural development to Gamawa people and Bauchi state.

“We in Gamawa under the leadership of Nasiru Bakura we’ve witnessed a lot of infrastructural developments of projects that have direct bearing to the common man in the areas of town beautification by building a model gate, renovation of our dilapidated well as well as construction of new boreholes in our three district wards in the local government area”,.
Other project executed by under the leadership of the local government chairman includes restoration of broken National Grid “NEPA” which has cut off for a decades in the area as well as Youths empowerment.
He equally used the medium to thanked the Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki for support to the people of Gololo communities to have access to good portable water for both humans and animals consumptions.
The statement concluded by assuring the governor for the total support from the people Gamawa local government towards achieving of his new agenda “My Bauchi Project”.

