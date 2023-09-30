Christian group condemns Southern Kaduna community attacks

The Christian Solidarity Worldwide -Nigeria, has condemned attacks on two Local Government Areas of Zango-Kataf and Kauru, all of Kaduna State by terrorists.

247ureport.com reports that terrorists attacked the two communities of Takanai in Zango-Kataf LGA and Ungwan Magaji in Kauru LGA between Tuesday and Friday, killing no fewer than six persons while several others sustained gunshot wounds.

These attacks on the communities of Takanai and Ungwan Magaji, the CSWNigeria noted, were not only condemnable but unacceptable.

This, was according to a statement by the CSWNigeria’s Research and Press Office, Reuben Buhari in Kaduna on Saturday.

The CSWNigeria, is an affiliate of the UK- based Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

The organization while condemning the sundry attacks which it said had continued unabated over the years, urged the Nigeria government to live up to it’s constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of the the natives, who are predominantly Chrisrians.

The statement read partly, “Takanai community in Zangon Kataf area of Kaduna state was attacked Tuesday 26, September 2023, at around 7 p.m. The attack which was carried out by suspected armed herdsmen, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria’s sources in the community, killed six people.

“More disheartening is the fact that four out of the six victims who were ambushed and killed are from the same family. Four victims are currently nursing injuries in the hospital.

“Also, yesterday, 29 September, 2023, three other people were killed in Ungwan Magaji, Kauru LGA, by suspected armed herdsmen. Report shows they were coming back from their farm on their motorcycle around 6pm when they were waylaid and killed.

“Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria can also confirm that attacks have been taking place in dozens of communities in Kaduna state since 2020.”

“CSWN finds these killings unacceptable given that Nigeria has a functional government, avoidable given the capacity of our security men, and preventable since attacks like this have been recurring.

“Allowing these attacks to continue poses grave danger to not only other communities in the area but also to farmers who are in the process of harvesting their crops. The implication of food security cannot be overemphasised.

“CSWNigeria urges the Federal government, the Kaduna state government, and all those constitutionally responsible for preventing these attacks to do so urgently.

“The CEO of CSWNigeria, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu extends his condolences to the family of the bereaved and prays for speedy recovery to the injured. He added that the inability of the Nigerian security in apprehending and prosecuting these terrorists has emboldened them to keep killing, maiming, and destroying properties.”