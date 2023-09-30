Breaking: Kaduna Ex-Governor Yero dumps PDP

The former Governor of Kaduna state under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mukhtar Ramalan Yero has resigned his membership of the party.

The resignation letter dated 29th September 2023, which took effect from 30th September 2023, was personally signed by Yero and addressed to the ward Chairman, People’s of the party in Kaura ward, Kaura, Zaria Local Government, Kaduna State.

No reason was given for his resignation, the former Governor stated that “With grateful to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), 30th September 2023.

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 30th September 2023.

“Enclosed herewith, is my Party Membership card dully returned.

Best Regard. Yours Faithfully.

Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, fcna, frim

(Dallatun Zazzau). Former Governor, Kaduna State”, he stated.