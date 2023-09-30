8.4 C
New York
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Breaking: Kaduna Ex-Governor Yero dumps PDP

N/West
Breaking: Kaduna Ex-Governor Yero dumps PDP
Mukhtar-Ramalan-Yero-Former-Governor-Of-Kadunna-State

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The former Governor of Kaduna state under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mukhtar Ramalan Yero has resigned his membership of the party.

The resignation letter dated 29th September 2023, which took effect from 30th September 2023, was personally signed by Yero and addressed to the ward Chairman, People’s of the party in Kaura ward, Kaura, Zaria Local Government, Kaduna State.

No reason was given for his resignation, the former Governor stated that “With grateful to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), 30th September 2023.

READ ALSO  2027: Nigeria should 'sort out' Electoral Act to avoid war - Olawepo-Hashim

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 30th September 2023.

“Enclosed herewith, is my Party Membership card dully returned.
Best Regard. Yours Faithfully.
Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, fcna, frim
(Dallatun Zazzau). Former Governor, Kaduna State”, he stated.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Christian group condemns Southern Kaduna community attacks
Next article
Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  We Have No Regrets Supporting Soludo in 2021 — SFC

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.