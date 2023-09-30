Letter to Gov Zulum – By Comfort Enoch Istifanus

Your Excellency, I trust this message finds you well and will therefore like to commend the Borno state government, under your esteemed leadership, for the commendable efforts in addressing the challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency. However, I would like to draw your attention to a matter that warrants careful consideration.

It is a painful recollection that Boko Haram has devastated numerous families and homes, among other destructive activities in the past, and its effects still linger. Many citizens of Borno State remain in dire and unfortunate circumstances due to the attacks by the Boko Haram group. They struggle to find food and shelter, while those who have repented are provided with assistance.

I commend the Borno State government, particularly Governor Zulum, for the support extended to the repentant Boko Haram members, as it sends a positive message that reintegration is possible. However, there is a concern that this action might inadvertently encourage others to join the group in the hope of receiving similar treatment upon repentance.

Furthermore, we must ask if the victims of the insurgency are receiving similar assistance. There are countless individuals on the streets who have lost their parents and relatives, and we need to inquire about the government’s efforts in their regard. Are these victims also being provided with shelter and food, as the repentant Boko Haram members are?

The victims of Boko Haram’s actions now coexist with the repentant members in society. This raises the question of how they will relate to those who have caused them to become orphans, widows, homeless, and hungry.

I urge the Borno State government to strike a balance in its actions. While it is commendable to appreciate the repentant Boko Haram members, equal attention must be given to addressing the damage they have inflicted and compensating the victims appropriately.

Your Excellency, I remain confident that your administration will continue to demonstrate strong leadership and compassion in navigating these complex challenges. Balancing the needs of the victims and the objectives of reintegration is paramount to the healing and reconciliation process in Borno State.

Comfort Enoch Istifanus is s 300-Level Student of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri. She can be reached via email on comfort08100473872@gmail.com or phone on 08100473872