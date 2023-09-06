Bauchi Guber: Women group stage peaceful protest, want Tribunal to be fair and Just

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Ahead of the Governorship Election Tribunal judgement the Bauchi Women Coalition for Sustainable Peace and Viable Democratic Gains has appealed to Bauchi State Governorship Election Tribunal, be just and fair in delivering its judgement on the last 18th March Governorship Election.

Members of the group carrried variuos placards move from Tashan Babiye, to Wunti, via Gidan Mai, the placards they carried some with the inscription “Justice for the common man,” “Injustice will destroy democracy,” “let Justice prevail,” “We must not allow bribery and corruption” among others.

The publicity Secretary of the group Fatima Umar said this during a peaceful protest held in Bauchi State today tuesday in Bauchi,

She said “their group isa non-partisan non-governmental organization in Bauchi State, as people of the State awaits the verdict, we came out to appealed to the Governorship Election Tribunal to ensure that justice and fairness take Centre stage as they deliver judgement in the ongoing case at the Tribunal, even though the tribunal is yet to fix the day they will deliver their judgement , since all facts is before the tribunal we expect them to be fair and ensure that the true wishes of the people is expected from.them ”

Fatima said “this is not the first time we are doing this, we did it during during the 2019 Governorship Election Tribunal between Bala Mohammed and Mohammed .Abdullahi Abubakar, our group marched on the streets and called on the then election Tribunal to be fair and just in giving judgement, today we are doing same as part of our advocacy for fairness and justice, because judiciary is the last hope of the common man, the electorates in Bauchi state are fastind and praying to Allah to guide the Judges to be fair and Just in their judgement.

A spokesperson for the group Fatima Umar while speaking to journalists said, “We are here to appeal to the judiciary to ensure that justice prevails as they deliver judgement in the Governorship petition before the Election Tribunal

“The People of Bauchi State voted for a candidate of their choice, and their votes must count.

“We want to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for appointing Lateef Fagbemi SAN, as Minister for Justice. The minister has distinguished himself as a lawyer and legal personality of great repute.

“With his appointment, Nigerians can rest assured that the judiciary will indeed be the last hope of the common man.

“The people of Bauchi State remain confident that this time around, it will not be business as usual because the lives of citizens are involved.

The group wishes to appreciate and commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing two illustrious sons of the State as Ministers and a Special Adviser. May their tenure and experience be beneficial to the nation at large and exclusive of women in Activities, and their Development programme .