PDP rejects PEPC judgment

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has rejected the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgment affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said that the judgment was against reason, facts and evidence presented in court.

“As a party, we have had an initial review of the judgment as delivered by the PEPC and we unequivocally reject the said Judgement in its entirety.

“The judgment is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Indeed, the judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the PDP, as a law-abiding political party would, with its lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

He called on Nigerians to remain calm and united, saying PDP will continue to lead the charge to defend Nigeria’s democracy .

He said that the party would continue to ensure that the will of the people as expressed in the Feb. 25, presidential election is respected and restored.

The PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar had gone to the court against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tinubu over his declaration as winner of the election.

The court in his judgment dismissed all the three petitions by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and that of the PDP and Atiku Abubakar