Anambra Owners of Private Schools decry multiple Taxation, Marginalization

…As OPSAN Inaugurates New Anambra State Exco

By Uzo Ugwunze

Owners of Private Schools Association of Nigeria (OPSAN) has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to review the outrageous multiple taxes and levies demanded by various government agencies from private school proprietors.

The association said that the state government viewed them as business ventures for giving them exorbitant taxes and levies while exonerating the public schools.

The National President, OPSAN, Prof. Uzochukwu Nwanonyuo (SUSU) stated this at Onitsha during the Transition and Commissioning of the New Anambra State Executive led by Chief Sir Earnest Iwuamadi.

Nwanonyuo called on the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to urgently intervene and bail the private schools from the challenges of multiple taxation, illegal levies and other unwarranted payments.

“We are hoping that overtime the issue that boils down to multiple taxation will be addressed, that has been our major challenge.”

“Another challenge is the encroachment and harassment currently witnessed by the supposed group ‘Anambra State Joint Enforcement Unit. Government needs to make the regulatory unit understand that schools are not similar to commercial environment. It requires decorum otherwise their activities have been affecting quality education in the state.”

“We Proprietors are not running profit oriented businesses rather we are doing social services for God and humanity, helping government address the decadence in educational system,” said Nwanonyuo.

Moreover, the new Anambra State OPSAN President, Chief Sir Earnest Iwuamadi after commending his predecessor for effective leadership and a successful transition decried the marginalization of private schools in several areas saying that Government exempt public schools and Government-Mission schools from multiple levies/taxes and favours public schools while offering assistance or making appointments forgetting that every government approved school is co-owned by government.

“For instance government does not post successful Common Entrance students to private secondary schools. Government demands Business premises, Signage for billboard, signboard, school van, chasing and harassing the pupils while on transit”.

“We are calling on our amiable Governor Soludo solution to remove multiple taxes but rather harmonize all the school levies into one main tax payment for schools,” said Iwuamadi.

Iwuamadi further stated that he would ensure that all OPSAN member schools yet to secure Government approval were assisted to be approved within the shortest possible time.

An OPSAN BOT member and former Ogidi zone Chairman, Dr Lady Mary Obiokoye of Model Innovative School of Today, Nkpor after blessing the past and incoming state OPSAN executives pleaded with Anambra State Government to consider giving more political appointments to proprietors from the Private schools sector. “I want government to include at least two or three OPSAN members in this administration. Incorporate us into school boards, commissioners or Directors, we have resource personalities to help in governance,”said Obiokoye.

Moreso, Mr Chibueze Ibeagha of Divine Knowledge School, Oba after commending the former OPSAN State chairman, Nwanonyuo for helping the association address several exorbitant and unwarranted levies from government pleaded with the Governor Soludo’s led administration to help private schools access funds to boost their schools and also provide learning materials for diversity, better learning and understanding.

“I thank God for this August occasion of handing over today to a new state executive, the National President Nwanonyuo, SUSU did achieve a lot for private schools and I pray for God’s wisdom upon the incoming executives to do more,” said Ibeagha.

The newly inaugurated OPSAN Anambra State executives include:Chairman – Chief Sir Ernest Iwuamadi(Summer Heritage School Awada), Vice Chairman Academics – Mrs Gloria Ekeoma (Royal Land Sch Omagba), Vice Chairman Administration – Prof. Michael Mojekeh(Great Leaders’ Model Sch Isu-Aniocha), State Executive Secretary – Deacon Chukwkwudi Anyanwu (Great Dukes Field Academy Federal Housing Onitsha)

Others are Chief Press Secretary – Prof. Lynda Nkamigbo(Ashley Oaks Schools Nkwelle), Chief Accountant – Deaconess Royal Ikebuaso (Pink Berry School, Obosi), Executive Financial Secretary – Mrs Akunne Joy (African Pride Demonstration Sch Ekwulobia), Executive Welfare Officer – Mrs Ifenyinwa Nkamigbo (Blessed Wisdom Model Sch Onitsha), Public Relations Officer – Mrs Eze Joy (Guardian Angel School Nkpor).

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of meritorious awards and gifts to about 60(sixty) outstanding members of the association.

Award recipients, Idemili South OPSAN Coordinator, Rev Nenweronu Edozieobi of One Foundation Gospel Schools, Oba and Chief Emmanuel Itemba of Itemba Memorial Nursery & Primary School Enugwu-Aguleri both commended the OPSAN National President and Electoral Committee for a smooth transition, thanking the outgoing exco for recognizing their contributions towards the growth of the association.