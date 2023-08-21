Kaduna: Gov. Uba Sani reverses El Rufai ‘s policy on tuition fee

From Lateef Taiwo

Governor Uba Sani, of Kaduna State has began the review of some of the policies of his predecessor in office , Mallam Nasir Elrufai.

Governor Sani in his verify Facebook page on Monday announced the reductions in tuition fee actress the state own tertiary institutions in the state .

“In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I have approved the downward review of school fees for tertiary institutions in the state as follows” Uba stated

Affected by the downard review including

• KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY

– Current Fee: N150,000

– Reduction (%): 30%

– New Fee: N105,000

• NUHU BAMALLI POLYTECHNIC

– Current Fee: N100,000

– Reduction (%): 50%

– New Fee: N50,000

• COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN WAYA

– Current Fee: N75,000

– Reduction (%): 50%

– New Fee: N37,500

• SHEHU IDRIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY, MAKARFI

HND Courses

– Current Fee: N100,000

– Reduction (%): 30%

-New Fee: N70,000

ND Courses

– Current Fee: N75,000

– Reduction (%): 30%

– New Fee: N52,000

• KADUNA STATE COLLEGE OF NURSING

– Current Fee: N100,000

– Reduction (%): 30%

– New Fee: N70,000

“This downward review of the extant fees regime aligns with our commitment to offer palliatives to cushion the effect of general rising cost of living in the polity, especially in the wake of recent petroleum subsidy removal in Nigeria.”

According to the governor ” The welfare of the people is our topmost priority. Our administration shall continue to take all measures necessary to ensure access to free and qualitative education for every child in Kaduna State from primary to secondary school; expand access to higher education; enhance Teachers’ Welfare & Teaching Standards; improve School Infrastructure; build ICT competence in our students from basic education level; and intensify investments in Technical & Vocational Education.”