Peter Obi, Chekwas Okorie To Return To APGA. Says National Chairman

By Okey Maduforo Awka

There strong feelers that the current Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi and the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA may return to the party.

Recall that the duo of Mr Peter Obi and Chief Chekwas Okorie were members of APGA before joining other political parties after serving as governor and National Chairman respectively.

Disclosing this to reporters the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa said that Mr Peter Obi would surely return to the party’s fold of the noting that it is only in the party that he would actualize whatever ambition that he has.

“Peter Obi going to come back to APGA and that is his home and that is the only vehicle that will take him to his destination ”

“He attended the APGA Institute of Good Governance of which I am a student now and I tell you he would return to the party”

Ezeokenwa further announced that he has been in touch with the founding National Chairman of APGA Chief Chekwas Okorie noting that through Chekwas Okorie and other party members the party would be able to win more states in the country”

“I am going to visit Chief Chekwas Okorie and in fact I have spoken to him to come back to APGA because it is his home and a house he built from foundation”

“He is like a father and he started this APGA and I told him that he cannot finish building a house and abandon it and whatever may have been his reasons he will return to to APGA and together we shall rebuild the party and win other states ”

Ezeokenwa however contended that those ascribing the success of Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party to the Labour Party is wrong adding that the Labour Party cannot take the glory of APGA.

“The whole frenzy of the Labour Party or the Obidient Movement is an accolade for the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and whatever achievements that he recorded was because of the ideology and manifesto of APGA ”

“Labor Party cannot take the glory of APGA and if Labor Party wants to campaign for it’s party the party should talk about the former Ondo state governor Chief Mimiko and not Peter Obi who was a member of APGA and all those achievements were when he was in our party” he said.