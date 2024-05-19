Benue Is The Food Basket Of The Nation – Gov Alia

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has described Benue as a state full of investment opportunities, especially in the agricultural sector.

The governor stated this on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, when he received on a courtesy call, the Member, House of Lords, United Kingdom, Baroness Sandip Verma, at the Government House Makurdi.

Governor Alia who appreciated the efforts of the former UK Minister for Energy and Climate Change, aimed at putting Africa on the radar of development, said his government has heard so much about her contributions to Nigeria and Africa, and as such, the state was happy to receive her and the team.

“In as much as you have heard about Benue, we have heard so much about you and your good will. We know about your tall profile and the good intentions you have for Nigeria and the entire Africa. I am convinced that you are in the right place.

“We are the Food Basket of the Nation, and there are a number of things we do here in the state. In the past we lost out on a number of opportunities. But for the work we are doing as a government, we want to bring to bear, the huge opportunities on all of us as a people and as a state,” the governor explained.

He expressed optimism that given the tall profile of Baroness Sandip Verma and her track record of achievements in Africa and Nigeria, the state will greatly benefit from her.

Earlier in her address, the Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, Baroness Sandip Verma, thanked the Governor for the invitation, saying she sees herself as a Nigerian, and given that the country has so much to offer the World, she is pleased to be part of the journey.

She said as a business woman, politician and entrepreneur, she is in the forefront of tackling violence against women and girls, and she has also been a huge advocate of women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

While promising to continue to work hand in hand with Nigerians in the diaspora for the empowerment of the women in the State and Nigeria as whole, Baroness Sandip Verma, thanked the Benue State Government for the warm reception accorded her, saying she will be looking forward to many of such visits and meetings for the overall growth of the state.