8.4 C
New York
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Benue Is The Food Basket Of The Nation – Gov Alia

N/Central

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has described Benue as a state full of investment opportunities, especially in the agricultural sector.

The governor stated this on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, when he received on a courtesy call, the Member, House of Lords, United Kingdom, Baroness Sandip Verma, at the Government House Makurdi.

Governor Alia who appreciated the efforts of the former UK Minister for Energy and Climate Change, aimed at putting Africa on the radar of development, said his government has heard so much about her contributions to Nigeria and Africa, and as such,  the state was happy to receive her and the team.

“In as much as you have heard about Benue, we have heard so much about you and your good will. We know about your tall profile and the good intentions you have for Nigeria and the entire Africa. I am convinced that you are in the right place.

READ ALSO  Alleged N178m Land Fraud: Witness Narrates how UniJos Union Leaders Defrauded Members

“We are the Food Basket of the Nation, and there are a number of things we do here in the state. In the past we lost out on a number of opportunities. But for the work we are doing as a government, we want to bring to bear, the huge opportunities on all of us as a people and as a state,” the governor explained.

He expressed optimism that given the tall profile of Baroness Sandip Verma and her track record of achievements in Africa and Nigeria, the state will greatly benefit from her.

Earlier in her address, the Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, Baroness Sandip Verma, thanked the Governor for the invitation, saying she sees herself as a Nigerian, and given that the country has so much to offer the World, she is pleased to be part of the journey.

READ ALSO  Alleged N178m Land Fraud: Witness Narrates how UniJos Union Leaders Defrauded Members

She said as a business woman, politician and entrepreneur, she is in the forefront of tackling violence against women and girls, and she has also been a huge advocate of women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

While promising to continue to work hand in hand with Nigerians in the diaspora for the empowerment of the women in the State and Nigeria as whole, Baroness Sandip Verma, thanked the Benue State Government for the warm reception accorded her, saying she will be looking forward to many of such visits and meetings for the overall growth of the state.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo Boils, As Trailer kills 15 Passengers In Imo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Alleged N178m Land Fraud: Witness Narrates how UniJos Union Leaders Defrauded Members

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports