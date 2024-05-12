8.4 C
Northern Governor's vows to adopt collaborative efforts on security

Northern governor’s have pledged collaborative efforts aimed to curb down the dreaded phenomenon of insurgency, kidnapping among other security challenges confronting the region.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has stated while briefing the press at the govt house Dutse while on official visit to jigawa state.

” The lingering security challenges facing the North is a source of concern to all well meaning Nigerian’s,therefore is a challenge which needs a collaborative actions to tackle”

When asked to expanciate further Governor Aliyu said it is in proper for me to disclose security matter’s public, since security matters is highly confidential within the limits of it’s master’s.

All what I can say was that we the governor’s of this region have agreed to establish a.joint security outfits within our zone under the watch of Katsina state Governor Dikko Radda in identifying major challenges, evaluation and control of insecurity threats threatening the North West in search for a way forward.

Governor Aliyu who was in jigawa on condolence visit to his.jigawa counterpart over the death of his father in-law, announced that Sokoto state government will work jointly with jigawa state in areas of agricultural development aimed to enhance agricultural production in Sokoto state.

He commended Governor Namadi’s agricultural.policy, saying we intend to borrow a leaf in.most of Governor Namadi’s programs in which agriculture is on top priority, among Others.

