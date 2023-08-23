Imo Market Leadership Crisis : Plot To Incite Traders Against Uzodinma Exposed – Paul Opara Fingered

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Traders at the Relief Market Plaza Owerri Imo State have put caution on members and described Comrade Chinenye Centus Owereoma as their authentic Chairman and called one Paul Opara an alleged imposter whose stock in trade is to cause cohesion and to destroy the good work relationship with the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma by the traders.

The story has it that Comd. Owereoma was legally elected in 2020 for a four years tenure before Paul Opara alias The Son of King with his money bag colleagues purportedly rose against him and declared himself Chairman of the Relief Market Plaza.

The tussle according to them have been a source of Court litigations for the past few years as Owereoma led Executives took the matter to the court while the State ISAMATA leadership under Hon. Emmanuel Ezeanochie have his backing as Mr Opara and his cohorts are not recognized by both the State government and Traders.

A trader in the market who did not want his name on print told newsmen that one Paul Opara, a factional leader in the relief market owerri is Plotting seriously with opposition parties to incite Imo traders against the governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Traders told our correspondent that Paul Opara and his political partners are using police and cultists to disorganize the Authentic leadership of the market, who were duely elected and recognized by the State Government.

When contacted, Mr Opara who was not bold to introduce himself as the Chairman of the market and couldn’t explain to the Newsmen how he came to power said that the Market Executives under Comrade Chinenye Owereoma was given a vote of no confidence and the traders appointed him and his Executives.

He revealed to newsmen that he just finished a meeting with one of the governor’s special adviser who he alleged to be working for..

When further pressed to explain more on the issue which he said that it’s in the Court and he is still the chairman of the market.

In his words “I am the chairman Relief Market Plaza Owerri Imo State and I was norminated to feel the vacuum after a vote of no confidence was issued against one Chinenye Owereoma who took us to court and we are still in the court.

This issue have remained a recurring matter because we are also in the Police over a criminal and malicious damage against them for the destructions of the flexible campaign bill board we put for our governor Senator Hope Uzodimma for adopting him for the second term Re-election because he has done well. Look at the Plaza it’s great our customers are happy to come here because of such an expansion parking space. Governor Hope Uzodimma deserve second term without any form of hitches”.

“I was informed that the bill board was tampered with by the Owereoma and his cohorts and we went to police because such damage will not be tolerated by my people”. Opara .

He denied allegations of working with the opposition political party against the interest of the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma and also denied his involvement or working with the alleged cults groups to truncate the peaceful coexistence in the market.

Responding, Comrade Chinenye Centus Owereoma expressed his concern with the current civil disturbance from Mr Opara and his cohorts and pointed out that the leadership of the market is under him with the government approval under the Imo State Market Traders Association ( ISAMATA)

“How will someone who is not known by the traders to claim chairmanship position. He is an imposter and ISAMATA have warned him to stop parading himself as chairman of Relief Market Plaza Owerri.

He went ahead recruited tuggs to extort traders and working against the interest of the State government.

“My tenure will end in 2024 and we are determined to deliver the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma for the second term and other person working against such will be resisted at all costs.

The Traders should remained peaceful and avoid being used by such an imposter to cause mayhem in the market as we are for the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma for his good works which is very clear by the people”. Comrade Chinenye Owereoma said.