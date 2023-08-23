I ‘ll rename my daughter after Tinubu’s mother if he wins at Tribunal – Darazo

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The chairman of Arewa Youths Awareness on Leadership and Election in Bauchi State, Khamis Musa Darazo, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the case brought against him at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

Khamis Darazo said as soon as Tinubu wins the case he would rename his two year-old daughter from Hauwa’u to Tinubu’s mother, Abibatu.

He said renaming his daughter to Abibatu is to show his gratitude to God Almighty for upholding Tinubu’s election.

Khamis stated this yesterday while speaking with journalists in Bauchi.

According to him,“This is also to attest to the fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an offshore of a credence family who each and every production has a spoon in his/her mouth. It is also a family which tentacles was well rooted in the socio-economic and political landscape of Nigeria, Africa and the entire globe”

Khamis Musa Darazo also commended Tinubu for re-appointing Malam Ya’u Shehu Darazo as his Special Adviser on political and inter-governmental affairs.

after serving Buhari as Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties for eight consecutive years from 2015 to 2023.

He attributed Yau’s re-appointment to his commitment to the country, the Northeast, Bauchi and his hometown Darazo in particular, stressing that since the advent of APC as a party, the elder statesman had been working tirelessly to provide democracy dividends to Nigerians, particularly the people of Darazo LGA.

He recalled that Ya’u Darazo has since his appointment and reappointment to date given free scholarship to over 200 youths across the country to further their education, and assisted vast number of youths with capital to boost their small scale entrepreneurships.

He said”Malam Ya’u Darasi awarded roads and drainages construction contract in his hometown worth ME, 897, 577, 627.79k to Powehill Construction LTD. Provision of power sub-station in Darazo to boost electricity supply, and rehabilitated Darazo and Konkiel Jummu’at mosques”

He noted that Ya’u brought NCE college to Darazo LGA with a view a view to give opportunity to the less-privileged youths to afford them higher education, contracted the dredging of mini-dam to encourage youths engage in dry season farming, and acquired appointments to over 50 graduates in various government parastatals, among others.

“Looking at those above legacy projects brought about by Malam Ya’u Darazo under the APC administration, we are declaring our continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leadership of the country in the next eigth years of his first and second term tenure”he said