Police Inspector Detained For Slapping Motorist In Imo

Police Inspector Detained For Slapping Motorist In Imo
Police Officer

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A police Inspector has been detained the on the order of the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, after he had been caught on camera slamming a driver in the State.

Barde on Wednesday denounced the unprofessional conduct of the police officer in a statement issued through the State command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye.

Declaring the officer’s behavior to be inappropriate, he ordered that the Officer be located and arrested right away.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye reads:

The statement read, “The attention of Imo State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video with a caption; ”Nigeria Police can Never be Your Friend Especially the Ones in Owerri”, where a Police Inspector alleged to be serving in Imo State was seen forcefully removing the cap of a young man and slapping him severally on his face.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Muhammed Ahmed Barde condemns this irritating act in totality as it highly contradicts the professional ethics and code of conduct of the Force. The Nigeria Police Force is a highly disciplined organization and will never tolerate the misconduct of the officer seen in the video.

“To this effect, the CP has mandated his Monitoring Team to investigate and identify the officer for necessary disciplinary action. More so, the victim is encouraged to call the PPRO Imo on 08148024755 or come to the Police Public Relations Department Owerri and make his complaint.”

The police spokesman in an update announced that the erring police inspector had been identified and arrested.

Okoye said that the cop is currently undergoing an Orderly room trial.

The police spokesman added: “The recalcitrant Inspector has been identified, he is currently undergoing orderly room trial after which necessary disciplinary action will be taken against him.”

