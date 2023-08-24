Anambra Entertainment Industry Pledges to Key into Soludo’s Vision, Hails Him for Appointing Member As Adviser

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The entertainment industry in Anambra State has been advised to rally around the current administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to foster the realization of the government’s vision for the entertainment of the State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism, Sir Bob-Manuel Udokwu, made the call on Thursday when the heads and representatives of the various groups under the entertainment industry in Anambra State visited him in Awka, the capital city of the State.

The meeting had in attendance members of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Igbo Film Makers Forum (IFMF), Creative Designers’ Guild of Nigeria (CDGN), Association of Nollywood Core Producers (ANCOP), Performing Musicians’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Anambra State Comedian Association, Association of Nigeria Movie Directors (ANMD), Association of Movie Practitioners (AMPRAC), Dancing Power Association of Nigeria, Nollywood Media, among others.

Addressing the attendees, Sir Udokwu harped on the need for a collaborative synergy between the entertainment industry and Governor Soludo’s administration to foster the realization of the Governor’s vision of transforming the state’s creative, entertainment, and leisure sector, towards making the state a livable and prosperous homeland.

The veteran Nollywood actor regretted that the contingency theory and the perceived lack of synergy observed today amongst the members and groups under the entertainment industry in Anambra State and the South-eastern Nigeria at large have cost the industry and its members a lot of fortunes.

Udokwu, who outrightly condemned the unwarranted and unjustifiable absence of Nollywood actors and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry at the recent burial ceremony of deceased Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, in Imo State, warned that the industry would not achieve much or make progress without synergy. He, therefore, called for synergy between and among the groups in the entertainment industry; even as he advocated an indomitable partnership between the entertainment industry and the Anambra State Government, which, he said, has unquantifiable interest in the entertainment sector.

Sharing anecdotes from his journey in governance, the popular Nollywood actor envisioned a mutual relationship that galvanizes the advancement of both the entertainment sector and the broader interests of the state, which he re-emphasized the current administration in the state has shown so much interest in. He also revealed that the Soludo Government had sculptured a future where creativity, entertainment, and leisure flourish in the State in tandem with the prosperity of the state. He also highlighted some of the ongoing efforts and initiatives in the State, aimed at rejuvenating the entertainment sector, underscoring the need for collaboration to ensure that the industry thrives once again.

According to him, Governor Soludo’s genuine interest in entertainment and leisure is exemplified by his plans to build parks at the Agulu Lake, which, he said, would have both African/Igbo cultural settings and modern settings, country clubs, play centers, among other components. He said a similar park would also be at the Awka Stadium; even as he revealed the Governor’s vision to establish such leisure centers across local government areas in the state.

“Soludo loves and has an interest in entertainment, leisure, and tourism, and has taken many bold steps to transform these sectors, towards making Anambra State better. I want us to help the government bring this vision to life, which will offer both mutual benefits and collective progress,” he said.

The event also featured deliberations on how to concretize the relationship between the government and the entertainment industry in Anambra State.

In their separate remarks, some of the attendees, the State Chairman of the Igbo Film Makers Forum, Mr. Andy Ofia; the Chairman of Anambra State Comedian Association, Mr. Abasili Chukwudi; the Governor of PMAN in Anambra State, Mr. Ikem Mazeli; and the State Chairperson of AMP, Princess Bibiana Nwankwo, appreciated Sir Udokwu for the initiative of uniting them and also bringing them closer to the government.

While underscoring the importance and the long-term benefits of such gathering, they also appreciated the Anambra State governor, Prof. Soludo, for appointing one of them, Sir Udokwu, into his cabinet, which, they say, gives them a sense of belonging.

The members, who equally poured out their hearts and highlighted some of the limiting factors to the progress of the entertainment industry in Anambra State, such as no consistent meeting venues, further expressed their interest in a synergistic dance between the government’s vision and the state’s entertainment industry’s talents towards a future that bears fruits of prosperity for both, especially as it relates to the Governor’s vision of making Anambra State a livable and prosperous homeland.