Tribal Protest Hits Ondo State As Youths Reject Igbo Woman As Council Caretaker

From Our Special Correspondent

Youths in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Saturday, trooped out to protest the alleged plan by some persons in the state government to impose one Mrs Eucharia Nwamara as the pioneer chairman of the newly-created Local Council Development Areas in the area.

The Odigbo youths who converged on the palace of the town, also alleged that some powerful members in the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration planned to impose Nwamara from Imo State on them.

Specifically, the protesters declared that Nwamara is an Igbo associate of the wife of the state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the plan to impose her (Nwamara) would not be permitted for the new LCDA.

Speaking on the development, one of the protesters and community leader, Mr Femi Olafumiloye, said the alleged plan to impose an Igbo politician as caretaker chairman of the new LCDA would disturb peace in the community.

He said, “How can we start an LCDA with a total stranger as the first caretaker chairman. It is a passionate plea. They can rescind this decision. We cannot take it. Let one of our people be the chairman. How can an Igbo woman communicate with us.”

Another protester, who identified himself as Adeyemi, described the alleged imposition as an aberration in the politics of the community, declaring that the residents would not accept it.

He said, “Our king cannot go to council to take orders from someone who is not from here. If we refuse to fight, our children will fight. Everybody must rise up against this. Our youths are prepared. We are fighting for what is legitimate.”

However, a former member of the House of Representatives and indigene of the community, Mr Mayowa Akinfolarin, urged the youths to be calm, assuring them that the matter would be resolved amicably.

“We have this historic antecedent of ensuring peace in our domain. We have told our youths to be peaceful. We are doing many things to ensure peace,” Akinfolarin said.

Commenting on the matter, the monarch of Odigbo Kingdom, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, advised the youths to sheathe their swords while also appealing to the government to reconsider the decision.

But when contacted for her reaction, Nwamara said she was not aware of the protest, noting that she had lived in the community for 35 years.

“I am a politician. Everything in life is opportunity. I did not know about any protests. I have lived in Odigbo for over 35 years. I have helped in community development. I am also hearing rumour,” she said.

The state House of Assembly had last week passed the LCDA Bill into law. The newly created LCDAs were created from the existing 18 local governments in the state.