8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Tribal Protest Hits Ondo State As Youths Reject Igbo Woman As Council Caretaker

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Our Special Correspondent

Youths in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Saturday, trooped out to protest the alleged plan by some persons in the state government to impose one Mrs Eucharia Nwamara as the pioneer chairman of the newly-created Local Council Development Areas in the area.

The Odigbo youths who converged on the palace of the town, also alleged that some powerful members in the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration planned to impose Nwamara from Imo State on them.

Specifically, the protesters declared that Nwamara is an Igbo associate of the wife of the state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the plan to impose her (Nwamara) would not be permitted for the new LCDA.

Speaking on the development, one of the protesters and community leader, Mr Femi Olafumiloye, said the alleged plan to impose an Igbo politician as caretaker chairman of the new LCDA would disturb peace in the community.

READ ALSO  Breaking: Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Sanwo-Olu's Nominees, Rejects 17

He said, “How can we start an LCDA with a total stranger as the first caretaker chairman. It is a passionate plea. They can rescind this decision. We cannot take it. Let one of our people be the chairman. How can an Igbo woman communicate with us.”

Another protester, who identified himself as Adeyemi, described the alleged imposition as an aberration in the politics of the community, declaring that the residents would not accept it.

He said, “Our king cannot go to council to take orders from someone who is not from here. If we refuse to fight, our children will fight. Everybody must rise up against this. Our youths are prepared. We are fighting for what is legitimate.”

However, a former member of the House of Representatives and indigene of the community, Mr Mayowa Akinfolarin, urged the youths to be calm, assuring them that the matter would be resolved amicably.

READ ALSO  Men In Army Uniform Robbed And Killed My Aide - Sen Adeola

“We have this historic antecedent of ensuring peace in our domain. We have told our youths to be peaceful. We are doing many things to ensure peace,” Akinfolarin said.

Commenting on the matter, the monarch of Odigbo Kingdom, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, advised the youths to sheathe their swords while also appealing to the government to reconsider the decision.

But when contacted for her reaction, Nwamara said she was not aware of the protest, noting that she had lived in the community for 35 years.

“I am a politician. Everything in life is opportunity. I did not know about any protests. I have lived in Odigbo for over 35 years. I have helped in community development. I am also hearing rumour,” she said.

The state House of Assembly had last week passed the LCDA Bill into law. The newly created LCDAs were created from the existing 18 local governments in the state.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Levy: You’ll Regret Your Life If We Come Back Here on Thursday — Anambra Vigilante Threatens Residents

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Lagos Assembly urges Sanwo-Olu to convene security council meeting

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.