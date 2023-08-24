Bauchi governor seeks for air surveilance in the fight against crime

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has urged the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies to intensify air surveilance as part of effort to fight crime and criminality in the state.

The governor made the appeal today when he granted audience to Officers of Nigeria Air Force NAF led by the Officer Commanding the Special Operation Command Bauchi Air Vice Marshal Eneobong Effiom.

Governor Bala emphasizes the need to intensify security surveillance around communities being affected by activities of criminals.

He identified the affected local governments to include Ningi, Toro, Alkaleri and some parts of Tafawa Balewa.

The Governor appreciated the support from the NAF in the enhancement of the security of the state, and assured them of his administration’s readiness to collaborating with other security outfits to ensure criminals and perpetrators are fished out and dealt with for a secure environment.

Earlier speaking, AVM E.E Effion who congratulated the Governor for his victory in the recent election, encouraged him to continue to provide citizenry with dividends of democracy,

Effon assured him of the NAF support and contributions for the growth development of the state and Nigeria as whole.

He appreciated the contributions of the state government, towards the safety of its citizens and called on citizens to continue to provide them with maximum support, and pledge the Force’s commitment to ensure lives and properties are protected.