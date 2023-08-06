Alleged N4bn Fraud: Kano anti-graft agency drags ex-KASCO MD, 4 others to court

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) has dragged a former Managing Director of the state Agricultural Supply Company Ltd (KASCO), Alhaji Bala Mohammed, and four others to court over alleged diversion of over N4 billion grant into private accounts.

Other respondents in the 10-count charge are Inuwa Mohammed; Mrs Halima Inuwa; Najib Muhammad and Incorpoated Trustees of Association of Compassionate Friends

The resondents are facing trial on criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation and making false statements (and) or return contrary to the Penal Code and PCACC laws of Kano state before a Kano High Court.

The 10-count charges were preferred under Sections 121 (1), 123 (1)(a), and 126 (b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (2019).

The PCACC said it would be presenting five witnesses; charge sheet; list of witnesses and their statements; summary of statements of witnesses; the summary of evidence; copies of the statements of the defendant(s) and other exhibits before the court.

The application, dated Aug. 3, 2023, and signed by Assistant Director, Kano State Ministry of Justice, Salisu M. Tahir (ESQ), and Principal State Counsel, Kano State Ministry of Justice, Zaharaddeen H. K/Mata (ESQ), read in part that:

“Sometime in the month of August, 2022, to 3rd April, 2023, or thereabout the sum of N4,67,290,742.00 (Four Billion, Sixty Seven Million, Seven Hundred And Forty Two Naira) only were credited into Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd’s ( KASCO) Account No. 1014477161, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc and Unity Bank Account No. 0005195864, from Kano State Federal Allocation Account No. 4968083012 domiciled in FCMB within Kano Judicial Division,

“all in the name of grant, but you dishonestly misappropriated and converted the whole sum belonging to Kano State Government meant for grant to the state owned company (KASCO) to other accounts, including your personal accounts,

“you thereby committed an offence under Section 308 punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code Law.”

The application further stated that the first defendant, Bala Inuwa Muhammed, a former managing director of KASCO, unlawfully transferred N20 million into the personal account of one Mr Mu’azu Shehu Ahmad, domiciled in FCMB with Account No. 9227966015, from the KASCO Account No. 1014477161 domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, within Kano Judicial Division.

He was also accused of dishonestly misappropriated and converted the said sum belonging to the Kano state government meant for grant to KASCO, thereby committed an offence under Section 308 of the Penal Code punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code Law.

Muhammed was also accused of unlawfully diverting and transferring N78.605 million to one Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro through account of a business name STL Enterprises with account number 7085982019, domiciled in FCMB under the false pretence of supplying 190065.125 units of Dolomite material, which is not meant to be and was never supplied; and thereafter made false return with goods received note No. 2659.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended),” it added.

“That you, Bala Inuwa Muhammed, male, adult being a former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO) unlawfully transferred the sum of N30,000.000.00 (Thirty Million Naira) only into the cooperate Account of incorporated trustees of Ganduje Foundation domiciled in FCMB with Account No. 1176213017 within Kano Judicial Division, you dishonestly misappropriated and converted the said sum belonging to Kano State Government meant for subsidy on fertiliser.

“You thereby committed an offence under Section 308 punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you, Bala Inuwa Muhammed, male, adult being a former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO) and a Founder of Incorporated Trustees of Association of Compassionate Friends (5th Defendants) transaction.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended),” the Application stated.

The first resondent was also accused of illegally transferring different amounts of money to staff of KASCO who were involved in the N4 billion grant racket, among other charges.