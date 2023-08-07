Asari Dokubo Vindicates Detained Broadcast Journalist, NonsoNkwa – Confirm Working For Imo Govt (video)

By Ikenna Esogibe

Ex Niger Delta Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo has confirmed working with Government to fight insecurity in some parts of the country.

Dokubo’s statement is said to have vindicated the popular Imo broadcast Journalist, and Human Right Activist, Chinonso Uba who was arrested few weeks ago over allegation of criminal defamation under the directive of the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

Nonsokwa, who accused Uzodinma, the Imo Governor of contracting Asari Dokubo’s boys who are currently operating in Imo under the guise of Ebubeagu security outfit.

Nonsokwa also was seen in a viral video accusing Imo State Government of using the Ebubeagu security suspected to be men of Dokubo to demolish peoples houses in Izombe, Oguta LGA, Orsu and other parts of the state.

Nonso in the video, also questioned the integrity and credibility of Asari Dokubo whom he called an anti Igbo character should be leading the Ebubeagu security outfit in Imo and other South East states.

Confirming NonsoNkwa’s claim, the ex Niger Delta Militant group leader, Dokubo revealed that he is in contract with states like Imo, Abia, Anambra and others.

One time militant leader, who spoke during politics today television program in channels television.

Hear him; “I do not have an army but I have a private Military company that have been engaged by the Government of Nigeria States.

“I have my men in Abia, Niger, Imo and some parts of Rivers We are doing good jobs. Infact, we are being commended in the some of the host states.

“My security company is called, the Royal Switch.”