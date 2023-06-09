Over 400 tones of waste evacuated within 72 hrs in Kano – PS

Advertisement

The joint taskforce committee on refuse evacuation of waste in Kano metropolis was successfully evacuated over four hundred trucks of waste within the period of three days of it’s operation .

The permanent Secretary of the ministry of environment Alh Aliyu Yakubu Garo (Turakin Garo) disclosed this on Thursday during the inspection and monitoring visit of evacuation of waste in Kano metropolis.

You may recall that, the present administration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has formed a joint taskforce committee on refuse evacuation within Kano metropolis, Chaired by Ambassador Alh Ahmadu Haruna Danzago, with permanent Secretary ministry of environment as secretary of the committee and other members to dwelt on mass waste evacuation exercise within Kano metropolis.

The aim of the exercise was to ensure proper waste disposal in our major roads and make Kano clean devoid of waste and to avoid blocking water ways and prevey flooding especially now that we are at the period of rainy season.

The permanent Secretary who visited about 20 no. locations within Kano were the operation is taking place commended the public for their cooperation and support in ensuring a successful evacuation of waste, he also charged residents to imbibe the culture of de-silting their drains regularly, to avoid flooding he stressed.

Highlighting the visible commitment of some philanthropy in the state, notable the chairman Alh Ahmadu Danzago among others to the smooth conduct of this exercise is highly commendable.

Garo also pointed out that, the present administration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf within its inception had display its passion and commitment to safeguard lives through promotion of environmental sanitation and its desire to impose the use of basket in our motorist among other innovations.

He therefore tasked people in the state to complement government efforts towards saving the environment from hazard of climate change.

Commenting on the general operation of waste evacuation exercise within Kano metropolis, the permanent Secretary expressed hope that if this strategy would be maintain Kano is going to be wearing a new look.

Speaking on behalf of people in kurna asabe in Dala local government malan Usman Nuhu commended governor Kabir Yusuf for coming up with this initiative of Kano clean exercise which he describe as timely, saying that the long accumulated waste in the area is causing them serious challenge and exposing thier lives to significant risks.

