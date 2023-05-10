Jerusalem-Pilgrimage: How Uzodinma Aide Returned $1.2m Forgotten By Polish-Owner

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

One of the Jerusalem pilgrimages who were sponsored by Imo State government few weeks ago, Dr Samuelson Emehibe has narrated how he returned a sum of one million two hundred thousand United States dollars which belonged to a Polish-american national.

Emehibe, who is the special adviser to the Govenor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and also member of APC State working committee, representing People with disabilities in Imo State.

Narrating his experience shortly after their arrival from Jerusalem pilgrimage trip on Tuesday, Emehibe revealed that he willingly returned the one million two hundred thousand dollars belonging to a Polish contingent which he picked on the ground immediately after his arrival to Jordan from Israel.

Fielding questions from newsmen who visited his office in owerri, Emehibe stated;

“After my first entry to Jordan, my three days entry to Israel we spent three days in Israel, I met a polish man who resides in America at the airport as I was going to the gent to urinate, the Polish man was so busy controlling his two children and also struggling with his bags.

“I noticed that he left a transparent bag containing big amount of money, I continuously called him but he didn’t give attention to me because I am a disabled Nigeria, until someone helped to wave him down and pointed at me- I raised the bag up he left his two kids and ran to meet me.

“He hugged me and told me that the money found inside the bag is about one million two hundred thousand United States dollars.

“The Polish man willingly gave me five thousand dollars for appreciation but I refused to collect it because this is my first time of coming to holy Land and I can not abuse the privilege.

“Later we took pictures together and exchange pleasantries, before our departure, I was told by my Governor to be a good ambassador of Nigeria and I kept to that. I am very grateful to my Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.”

