Labour begins indefinite strike in Abia

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abia State yesterday paralysed government activities, as it shut down offices at the state and local government levels, with the commencement of indefinite strike.

Among the offices picketed was the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), State Accountant General Office, among others.

The leadership of the union went round Umuahia, the capital and Aba, the commercial nerve centre, to ensure compliance with the union’s directives.

NLC had in a statement signed by its state Chairman, Nweke Iheme and Secretary, Emma Alozie, directed affiliates to begin indefinite strike yesterday over unresolved issues surrounding unpaid salaries and benefits of workers and gratuities of pensioners.

The statement, which disclosed that the decision of the NLC came at the end of council’s meeting in Umuahia, said the union frowned at the refusal of Abia State Government to implement the agreement signed with NLC leadership.

