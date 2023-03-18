How Police Arrested Five Armed Thugs in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The Anambra State Police Command has revealed how its operatives arrested group of armed thugs attempting to disrupt the ongoing House of Assembly election in the state.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, revealed this in a short video sent to newsmen on Saturday as part of the Command’s situation reports in the State.

The video also featured the the Commissioner of Police State deployed for the election in Anambra, CP Aderemi Adeoye giving some journalists a detailed explanation on how the thugs were arrested.

According to him, the thugs were five in number, while five guns (pump actions) were recovered from the suspects. It was gathered that the suspects were arrested at Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

CP Adeoye also noted that the suspects have been detailed, even as he re-assured of the Command’s preparedness to ensure a violence-free election in the state.