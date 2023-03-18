House of Assembly Election: The Will of the People Will Prevail — Soludo

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo has said the will of the people would prevail in the ongoing House of Assembly election in the state. The Governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early commencement of the voting process in the state.

Gov. Soludo stated this after casting his vote at Polling Unit 002 Ovuiyi Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata Council Area of the State, at 11:30 am.

According to him, “From the information available to me, I have sampled views across the state and it seems to be going on fairly well in terms of deployment of logistics and early commencement of the election. I think there is a great improvement compared to the previous election in terms of the arrival and deployment of materials. It seems to be going on well, relatively peaceful.”

Gov. Soludo, who expressed optimism that the will of the people will prevail, also said that the turnout of voters is low compared to the previous election and encouraged the residents of the state to step out and exercise their civic obligations by voting.

“Anyone who is in the queue before 2:00 pm will be allowed to vote and your vote will count. We expect the finishing; collation and announcement of results to end with a flourish,” the governor concluded.